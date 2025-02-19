EU lawmakers to meet US officials in Washington to discuss tech rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) follows a series of criticisms from the Donald Trump administration regarding EU regulations.

EU lawmakers will meet officials from the White House, the US Department of state, the US Department of commerce as well as Congress representatives from both sides of the aisle to discuss a broad range of technology topics and legislative files, during a visit to Washington DC next week, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The visit, scheduled from 24 to 28 February, comes after the newly installed US administration led by Republican President Donald Trump has expressed criticism of EU regulation, which they claim is “excessive.”

Vice President JD Vance, who spoke in Paris last week at the AI Action Summit, said the US will not accept others "tightening the screws" on US companies. Big Tech companies, including Meta, seem keen to work with Trump on pushing back against rules that affect online platforms.

“My aim as a member of the Renew group is to show our determination to apply our digital legislation, in particular the DSA, which is the target of multiple attacks from the US administration and Big Tech,” MEP Sandro Gozi (France/Renew) told Euronews.

The US administration is denouncing the fines that threaten US companies under the two flagship digital laws, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which both regulate online platforms’ behaviour.

According to Gozi, the DSA, more than the DMA, is under threat from American accusations that the legislation is censoring freedom of expression. The moderation requirements set out in the DSA are also targeted by the American criticism.

Trade relations between the two regions have been strained since Trump announced tariffs on European aluminium and steel that are set to kick in next month. Reciprocal customs duties are also under consideration.

Euronews has learned that Lynne Parker, Executive Director of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science & Technology at the White House, confirmed her availability to meet the delegation of MEPs.

They also hope to meet David Sacks, Trump’s advisor on artificial intelligence. The delegation will also meet representatives of think tanks such as the Atlantic Council and from the business sector.

The lawmakers that will make the trip all sit on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) committee. They include chair Anna Cavazzini (Germany/Greens/EFA), Andreas Schwab (Germany/EPP), Pablo Arias Echeverría (Spain/EPP), Christel Schaldemose (Denmark/S&D), Klára Dostálová (Czechia/PfE), Piotr Müller (Poland/ECR), and Sandro Gozi.

