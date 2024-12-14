EU makes three key demands of UK as Starmer pushes for new trade deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels is reportedly preparing to ask the UK to align with European Union laws for the first time since Brexit as part of negotiations for a new trade deal with UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, News.az reports citing The Independent .

It comes as the prime minister attempts to reset the UK’s relationship with the bloc after years of tense relations under successive Conservative prime ministers.While Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted the UK will not rejoin the single market within his lifetime, he has pledged to “make Brexit work” by renegotiating the deal agreed upon by Boris Johnson and pursuing closer cooperation, particularly on defence, security and trade.A blueprint for European negotiators looking at the trade deal, seen by The Times, indicates that EU leaders are planning to make UK acceptance of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) a red line for an improved trading relationship.The document also reportedly sets out British concessions on fishing and a youth mobility scheme as key priorities for the EU.

