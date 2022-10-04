EU officials agree on sanctions on Russia, including oil price cap

+ ↺ − 16 px

U ambassadors reached an agreement on the eighth package of sanctions on Russia, including a price cap on Russian oil, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources, News.az reports citing TASS.

The package will be finalized on Wednesday, October 5, the sources said.

However, the decision on the actual price or price ranges of the future cap.

Besides, the new package of measures envisages restrictions on Russia’s steel industry and prohibits EU citizens from holding senior posts in state-run Russian enterprises.

Malta, Greece and Cyprus, whose tanker fleets transport most Russian oil, were worried about the impact of the latest round of anti-Russian sanctions on their shipping industries. Therefore, certain concessions were made to them, Politico reported.

News.Az