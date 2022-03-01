Yandex metrika counter

EU partners to supply to 70 warplanes to Ukrainian army

  • World
  • Share
EU partners to supply to 70 warplanes to Ukrainian army

EU partners will hand over as many as 70 warplanes to the Ukrainian Army – MiG-29s and Su-25s, the Land Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports. 

“’Ghosts of Kyiv’ will now have more! Plus 70 planes for the Ukrainian Army! Our partners are giving us MiG-29s and Su-25s! If necessary, they will be able to be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions," the Land Forces said. 

Bulgaria will hand over 16 MiG-29s and 14 Su-25s, Poland – 28 MiG-29s, and Slovakia – 12 MiG-29s.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      