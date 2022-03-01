EU partners to supply to 70 warplanes to Ukrainian army
- 01 Mar 2022 05:53
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 171016
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/eu-partners-to-supply-to-70-warplanes-to-ukrainian-army Copied
EU partners will hand over as many as 70 warplanes to the Ukrainian Army – MiG-29s and Su-25s, the Land Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports.
“’Ghosts of Kyiv’ will now have more! Plus 70 planes for the Ukrainian Army! Our partners are giving us MiG-29s and Su-25s! If necessary, they will be able to be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions," the Land Forces said.
Bulgaria will hand over 16 MiG-29s and 14 Su-25s, Poland – 28 MiG-29s, and Slovakia – 12 MiG-29s.