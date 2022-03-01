EU partners to supply to 70 warplanes to Ukrainian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU partners will hand over as many as 70 warplanes to the Ukrainian Army – MiG-29s and Su-25s, the Land Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“’Ghosts of Kyiv’ will now have more! Plus 70 planes for the Ukrainian Army! Our partners are giving us MiG-29s and Su-25s! If necessary, they will be able to be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions," the Land Forces said.

Bulgaria will hand over 16 MiG-29s and 14 Su-25s, Poland – 28 MiG-29s, and Slovakia – 12 MiG-29s.

