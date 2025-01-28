EU provides emergency energy aid to Ireland after Storm Éowyn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following Ireland's request for assistance relating to power outages caused by the record-breaking storm Éowyn, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The EU has immediately mobilised 13 power generators from the Commission's own strategic reserve, rescEU, hosted in Poland. 4 power generators offered by Denmark via the Mechanism will also soon reach Ireland and help provide electricity on the ground.The EU also activated the Copernicus Emergency Management Service and has provided analytical support to the national authorities.The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre continues to closely monitor the situation and remains in constant contact with the national authorities, ensuring that additional assistance can be promptly channelled if needed.EU Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Hadja Lahbib, said: “Extreme weather events, like storm Éowyn, increasingly put Europe's disaster resilience to the test. But they also demonstrate the growing strength of our joint preparedness and solidarity efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with the first responders in Ireland who are doing their best to bring life back to normal. I thank Denmark for their prompt offer of assistance, and Poland for their excellent collaboration in hosting and delivering the rescEU power generators to Ireland. We are in this together.”

News.Az