EU reviews tariffs on Volkswagen’s China-made EVs

The European Commission has begun reviewing the anti-subsidy tariffs imposed on Volkswagen’s electric vehicles manufactured in China, a process that could result in replacing the duties with a minimum price agreement, according to the EU’s official journal on Thursday.

The review follows an offer of a price undertaking from VW Anhui, Volkswagen’s joint venture in China. The Commission said it would evaluate whether the proposal is workable, enforceable, and sufficient to address concerns about unfair subsidies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EU introduced tariffs on China-built electric vehicles in October 2024 after an investigation concluded that Chinese state support created an uneven playing field for European automakers. Volkswagen is the first major European carmaker to submit a formal undertaking for its China-produced EVs.

