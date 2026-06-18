EU's Kallas responds to Israeli foreign minister’s move to sever contact

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has responded to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s announcement that he is severing all contact with her.

Kallas stated that the European Union remains committed to a constructive relationship with Israel, News.Az reports.

"Dear Gideon, as you know, the EU and Israel have a lot that binds us. I value our dialogue and engagement, and I’m open to continue in that spirit, respectfully and constructively. Dialogue is the foundation of diplomacy, especially when differences arise. The EU is always committed to a constructive relationship with Israel," the EU foreign policy chief said in a post on X.

"To bring peace to the Middle East, the Two-State Solution remains the only viable path. The EU has condemned the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank that make it increasingly difficult to get to that goal. That is the EU position," she stated.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has announced that Israel is cutting off all contact with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas until she retracts her comparison of Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

"I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world's only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East," Israeli FM Gideon Saar wrote on X.

News.Az