Israel severs contact with EU policy chief over apartheid remark

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has announced that Israel is cutting off all contact with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas until she retracts her comparison of Israel to apartheid-era South Africa, News.Az reports.

"I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world's only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East," Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X.

Ms. @kajakallas, the EU High Rep. for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has for some time now been acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel.



Recently, it was published that during her visit to Mexico, she compared Israel to the racist… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 18, 2026

"Ms.@kajakallas, the EU High Rep. for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has for some time now been acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel," he stated.

Sa’ar’s statement came in response to comments attributed to Kaja Kallas, in which she compared Israel to the former apartheid regime in South Africa.

According to Euractiv, which cited officials and diplomats present at a closed-door meeting, Kallas made the comparison during discussions with Mexican government representatives in Mexico City last month as part of an EU delegation. Those officials said she also described being moved by a visit to South Africa’s apartheid museum in Johannesburg the previous year.

The EU foreign policy chief has acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense but has stressed that its response should be proportionate and has criticized Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

News.Az