Alphabet eyes huge windfall from SpaceX valuation surge

Google LLC held a 6.11% stake in Elon Musk’s company at the end of 2025, according to a disclosure SpaceX filed this week in Alaska, where firms must report shareholders with stakes of 5% or more, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

At a valuation of $2 trillion — a level SpaceX is reportedly targeting for its planned initial public offering — that stake would be worth about $122 billion.

However, Google’s ownership has likely been diluted following SpaceX’s February merger with xAI. Based on Bloomberg calculations, its stake now stands at roughly 5%, which would still translate into about $100 billion at a $2 trillion valuation.

While Google has previously disclosed its investment in SpaceX, the exact size of the stake had not been publicly detailed until now.

Only Google and Musk himself, who holds about a 40% stake, were required to disclose holdings in the filing. Other investors and early backers are also expected to benefit significantly from the potential listing.

SpaceX has reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO, targeting a possible June debut that could raise as much as $75 billion, potentially making it the largest public offering in history.

If the company reaches a $2 trillion valuation, even a 0.05% stake could be worth more than $1 billion, underscoring the scale of wealth creation expected from the listing.

Franco Granda, senior research analyst at PitchBook, said investors who entered in 2021 or earlier are likely to see extraordinary returns.

“The investors who got in at 2021 will have life-changing returns, if not career-defining,” he said, adding that even late-stage investors could still see returns of around 20 times their investment.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX reached unicorn status relatively quickly, becoming a $10 billion company within eight years after a $1 billion funding round in 2015 that included Google and Fidelity Investments.