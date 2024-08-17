EU seeks protection from Chinese biodiesel with temporary tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has decided to introduce temporary anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese biodiesel, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU News Agency .

The duties range from 12.8% to 36.4%. The term is six months. The decision was made as a result of an investigation conducted by the European Commission into complaints from European biofuel producers.The European Transport and Environment Federation (T&E) supported the introduction of these duties, emphasizing their importance for protecting the European market. But experts do not believe that this will help solve the problem.And the problem lies, among other things, in the illegal use of palm oil, hidden under biodiesel.The biofuel market in Europe was overwhelmed with imported biofuel from used cooking oil from China, which led to a decrease in the price from 2,250 euros per ton to 1,100 euros.T&E insists on stricter controls over the origin of raw materials and transparency in supply chains to prevent violations of the rules. The organization believes that the EU should stop encouraging untested imports of waste oils and implement stricter regulations.The European Union currently imports more than 80% of its waste cooking oil biofuels, 60% of which comes from China.

