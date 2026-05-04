Yandex metrika counter

Permian landowner EagleRock eyes $2.6 billion valuation in US IPO

  • Economics
  • Share
Permian landowner EagleRock eyes $2.6 billion valuation in US IPO

Land management company ‌EagleRock (EROK.N), opens new tab is targeting a valuation of up to $2.6 billion in ​its initial public ​offering in the United States, ⁠as it seeks ​to tap renewed investor ​interest in the energy sector.

The Houston-based company said it was ​aiming to raise up ​to $346 million in the IPO ‌by ⁠offering 17.3 million shares priced between $17 and $20 apiece.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, ​Piper Sandler ​and ⁠Raymond James are among the underwriters ​for the offering.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      