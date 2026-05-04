Permian landowner EagleRock eyes $2.6 billion valuation in US IPO

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Land management company ‌EagleRock (EROK.N), opens new tab is targeting a valuation of up to $2.6 billion in ​its initial public ​offering in the United States, ⁠as it seeks ​to tap renewed investor ​interest in the energy sector.

The Houston-based company said it was ​aiming to raise up ​to $346 million in the IPO ‌by ⁠offering 17.3 million shares priced between $17 and $20 apiece.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, ​Piper Sandler ​and ⁠Raymond James are among the underwriters ​for the offering.

News.Az