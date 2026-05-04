Permian landowner EagleRock eyes $2.6 billion valuation in US IPO
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Land management company EagleRock (EROK.N), opens new tab is targeting a valuation of up to $2.6 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, as it seeks to tap renewed investor interest in the energy sector.
The Houston-based company said it was aiming to raise up to $346 million in the IPO by offering 17.3 million shares priced between $17 and $20 apiece.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Raymond James are among the underwriters for the offering.
By Faig Mahmudov