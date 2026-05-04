Dubai-based Emirates nears full global network recovery

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Emirates continues to strengthen global connectivity through its Dubai hub, with the airline now resuming operations across 96% of its worldwide network.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said the carrier is currently operating flights to 137 destinations in 72 countries, supported by more than 1,300 weekly flights, News.Az reports.

The expanded schedule highlights Emirates’ ongoing recovery and capacity restoration across its international routes, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a key global aviation hub.

News.Az