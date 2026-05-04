Amazon opens up its global logistics network to all businesses

Amazon opens up its global logistics network to all businesses

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Amazon is opening its global logistics network to all businesses, the company announced on Monday. The new service, called Amazon Supply Chain Services, pits the e-commerce giant directly against UPS and FedEx.

The service opens Amazon’s freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping capabilities to businesses of all types and sizes. The company says the service will support businesses in industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and retail, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

With this launch, Amazon is creating a new growth avenue in its e-commerce division by turning a service long used by thousands of independent third-party sellers into a broader offering for any business.

“Amazon is bringing the infrastructure, intelligence, and scale of its supply chain services—proven over decades—to businesses everywhere, much like Amazon Web Services did for cloud computing,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Supply Chain Services, in the blog post.

Amazon says Proctor & Gamble, 3M, Lands’ End, and American Eagle Outfitters have already signed up for the supply chain service.

News.Az