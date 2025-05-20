EU seeks to ease restrictions on sending asylum seekers to third countries

The European Commission announced that it has proposed expanding the "safe third country" concept, which permits member states to deem an asylum application inadmissible if applicants could receive effective protection in another country.

The new proposal would expand this definition, giving governments greater flexibility in redirecting asylum seekers to safe non-EU nations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“EU countries have been facing substantial migratory pressure for over a decade,” said migration commissioner Magnus Brunner, describing the proposal as “another tool to help member states process asylum claims in a more efficient and coordinated way".

The move, while welcomed by some as a practical solution, has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups concerned about the implications for vulnerable individuals.

