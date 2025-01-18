EU supports press freedom after journalist removal at Blinken’s conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to press freedom on Friday, following the removal of two journalists during a press conference held by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Responding to a question from Anadolu at the daily press briefing, EU Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper said: "We believe all journalists have the right to express themselves."Hipper was addressing the incident involving journalists Max Blumenthal and Sam Husseini, who were removed after attempting to protest and question Blinken.Blumenthal was asked to leave, while Husseini was forcibly escorted out of the room.Referring to the US as a country that identifies itself as a global leader in freedom of expression and press freedom, Hipper said: "Our position is well known, and it is clear. We believe that ... all journalists have right to express themselves." She added that she was unfamiliar with the details of the incident and could not provide further comment.During Blinken’s concluding remarks, the press conference was disrupted by protests from journalists who accused him of complicity in acts of violence in Gaza.Max Blumenthal interrupted Blinken, saying: "In Gaza, 300 journalists have been targeted by your bombs. We all know there was an agreement in May. Tony, you didn’t stop the flow of bombs. Why have you sacrificed a rules-based order for your commitment to Zionism?"Blumenthal was asked to leave the venue by officials.Sam Husseini, another journalist, was forcibly removed by three police officers after protesting. As he was being escorted out, Husseini’s remarks were captured on camera: "Get your hands off me, take your hands off me. I was sitting here quietly, but now I’m being forcibly held by two or three people. And you talk about press freedom? You’re hurting me, you’re causing me harm. From the international community to the International Criminal Court, everyone has said you are committing genocide and discrimination. You’re guilty. Why aren’t you in The Hague?"

