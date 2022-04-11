EU to help gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine - Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell says that the EU Advisory Mission will help collect evidence of war crimes of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Borrell said this at a briefing after a meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

The High Representative of the EU noted that today the topic of the situation in Ukraine once again dominated at the meeting of the EU Council.



"I reported to the ministers on my visit to Kyiv, and we are considering various aspects of the conflict. In the morning we had a meeting with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Therefore, the first thing was how to make Russia responsible for gross violations of international law. We will assist in documenting war crimes ", Borrell said.



"This morning with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as well as during a video conference with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, we discussed the situation. We will support both prosecutors financially and with the help of our team on the ground. The EU Advisory Mission was in Ukraine even before the war, will now be deployed with the purpose of cooperation with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in order to ensure the investigation and collection of evidence," Borrell stressed.

News.Az