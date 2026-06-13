Man dead, girl missing after boat adrift in Sydney river

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A man has been found dead and an emergency search is underway for a missing child after a boat was located adrift in a western Sydney river on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were called when the man's body was found in the Parramatta River in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Concord around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told that the man had been seen in a small boat with a young girl, believed to be aged six or seven, shortly before his body was discovered.

Police established a command post at the scene and launched a search operation to locate the girl.

Superintendent Christine McDonald said that the deceased man was believed to be aged in his 40s and that the missing girl is his daughter.

She said that all available police resources, including divers and aviation command, would be used in the search.

News.Az