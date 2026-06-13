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Iran arrests suspected spy in intelligence raid

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Iran arrests suspected spy in intelligence raid
Source: Reuters

Iranian officials have arrested a suspected spy in Pishva County, located near the capital Tehran, during an intelligence-led operation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The suspect is accused of being “in contact with foreign espionage elements.”

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the identity of the detainee or the specific nature of the alleged activities.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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