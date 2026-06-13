5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru-Ecuador border region
- 1063769
- World
-
- Share https://news.az/news/50-magnitude-earthquake-jolts-peru-ecuador-border-region Copied
Source: Shutterstock
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Peru-Ecuador border region at 0635 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.59 degrees south latitude and 80.02 degrees west longitude.
By Nijat Babayev