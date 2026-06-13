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5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru-Ecuador border region

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5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru-Ecuador border region
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Peru-Ecuador border region at 0635 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.59 degrees south latitude and 80.02 degrees west longitude.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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