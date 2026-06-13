One killed as Israeli strikes target southern Lebanon

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A fresh wave of Israeli military strikes on southern Lebanon has left one person dead and led to the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, according to Lebanese state media, raising fresh concerns over the stability of the region's current ceasefire.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Saturday that a dawn airstrike targeted the municipality of Maarakeh, located in the Tyre district, resulting in at least one fatality, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces targeted the town of Bint Jbeil within the Nabatieh Governorate. The early morning operation resulted in the deliberate demolition of multiple homes and local government buildings, heavily damaging the town's core infrastructure.

The latest spike in violence comes despite a formal ceasefire agreement enacted on April 17. Local officials report that daily shelling and systemic house demolitions have persisted across dozens of southern border villages regardless of the ongoing truce.

The conflict, which intensified significantly following a major offensive launched on March 2, has exacted a devastating humanitarian toll. To date, the violence has killed over 3,700 people, wounded more than 11,480 others, and forced over 1 million residents to flee their homes, triggering a massive displacement crisis across Lebanon.

News.Az