EU unveils deal with India as new Russia sanctions approach

Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

The EU has announced details of a new "strategic agenda" with India, signaling the bloc's intention to expand its global ties and look beyond the United States.

The agreement includes proposals on security and technology while also reiterating the EU’s aim to conclude a free-trade agreement with India this year, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

The two sides are “exploring the creation of an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership,” the commission also announced.

There are flies in the ointment, however. Both EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas struck a downbeat note at a press conference announcing the agreement today in Brussels.

Sefcovic said he had expected more progress when he met with his Indian counterparts last week in New Delhi. Kallas said that India’s purchase of Russian oil remains an issue.


