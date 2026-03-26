Yerevan to host Armenia-EU Summit in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Armenia and the European Union (EU) will hold their inaugural bilateral summit on May 4-5.

The high-level meeting will be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The summit will focus on bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, energy, transport, digital development and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders are also expected to discuss efforts to promote peace, security, connectivity and prosperity in the South Caucasus, as well as global challenges.

Ahead of the summit, the two EU leaders will also attend the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan on May 4.

News.Az