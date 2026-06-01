EU urges Israel to halt military escalation in Lebanon

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The European Union has joined calls urging Israel to stop its expanding military attacks in Lebanon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered further strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We call on Israel to stop its military escalation in Lebanon and to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

News.Az