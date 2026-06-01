Türkiye slams extremist Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

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The Turkish government has issued a scathing rebuke against Israel following a highly controversial weekend raid at Islam’s third-holiest site, warning that the unfolding provocations could destabilize an already volatile region.

In an official statement released on Monday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms" a Sunday incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The raid was carried out by right-wing Israeli extremist groups operating under the direct protection of Israeli security forces, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Tensions reached a boiling point after footage emerged on social media showing a group of nationalist settlers entering the compound’s courtyards. Once inside, the group unfurled multiple Israeli flags on the steps leading to the iconic Dome of the Rock and chanted the Israeli national anthem—a direct violation of the historical and legally protected "status quo" agreement that has governed the holy site for decades.

Ankara warned that these targeted actions seek to systematically erase the historical and legal identity of Jerusalem. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that such maneuvers constitute a blatant breach of international law, actively fueling radicalization and deepening the regional crisis.

"In the face of these dangerous provocations and violations by occupying Israel against Muslim and Christian holy sites, we reiterate our call for the international community to increase pressure on Israel," the ministry's statement read.

The incident is part of an escalating pattern of behavior centered around the holy site, which is legally administered by Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf. Far-right Israeli government figures, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have actively encouraged massive settler incursions as part of a campaign to challenge Muslim custody and assert Israeli sovereignty over the compound. The provocative display has also drawn sharp, swift diplomatic condemnation from neighboring Arab allies, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

News.Az