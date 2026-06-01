Iran foreign minister says Lebanon included in US ceasefire

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The fragile peace in the Middle East faces a critical test. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning to Washington and Tel Aviv, asserting that Iran’s current ceasefire with the United States "unequivocally" covers all regional conflict fronts, including Lebanon.

"Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," Araghchi posted on X, adding that the U.S. and Israel will bear full responsibility for the consequences of any breach, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The diplomatic warning follows a major escalation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered the Israeli military to launch a fresh wave of airstrikes on Beirut. The strikes openly challenge a U.S.-mediated ceasefire that has been in place since mid-April.

The regional crisis initially exploded in February when the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with counterattacks targeting Israel and American allies in the Gulf, while also weaponizing global energy markets by closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz. While a temporary, Pakistani-mediated truce went into effect on April 8, subsequent high-level peace talks in Islamabad have repeatedly stalled.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei clarified Tehran's position, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to supply direct aid to Lebanon to resist Israel's ongoing "illegal aggression". With Israel deepening its military push and cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah intensifying, Iran’s latest message signals that any attempt to isolate the Lebanese front could spark a total collapse of the broader U.S.-Iran truce.

News.Az