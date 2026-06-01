Tagore–Nizami Library to be established at Indian Embassy in Baku

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A Tagore–Nizami Library aimed at promoting literary and cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan is planned to be established at the Embassy of India in Baku, Ambassador Abhay Kumar announced the initiative during his recent visit to western regions of the country.

After visiting the mausoleum of renowned Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi, Ambassador Kumar met with Teymur Aliyev, Director of the Nizami Ganjavi Museum. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the library project, which is intended to foster cultural and literary exchange between India and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The ambassador's visit, which covered the districts of Ganja, Goygol and Shamkir, was dedicated to exploring Azerbaijan's rich historical, cultural and natural heritage.

In Ganja, Abhay Kumar also visited the "Nizami Ganjavi: Predecessors and Successors" Park. The park features monuments to Nizami Ganjavi and other prominent poets, scholars and thinkers associated with the region, reflecting Azerbaijan's rich intellectual and cultural legacy.

In Goygol, the ambassador met with the management of Goygol National Park and received information about the region's biodiversity and environmental conservation initiatives. He also visited the Goygol Regional History and Ethnography Museum and the Goygol Cultural Center, where he learned more about the district's history and cultural heritage.

As part of the trip, the diplomat also visited the historic Shamkir Fortress. The archaeological monument, which served as an important urban center from the Early Middle Ages until the 13th century, provides valuable insight into Azerbaijan's medieval urban planning traditions.

Abhay Kumar also toured the Shamkir Regional History and Ethnography Museum. The museum houses more than 5,800 exhibits, including Neolithic archaeological artifacts, household items, coins, musical instruments and examples of traditional Azerbaijani clothing.

According to the Indian Embassy, the visit provided an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the rich cultural, historical and natural heritage of Azerbaijan's western regions while also contributing to stronger cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan.

News.Az