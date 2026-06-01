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A major battle over human rights and border policy is heating up in Texas. A family immigration detention center in Dilley, Texas, is facing intense scrutiny following alarming reports that children are being detained inside the facility for months at a time. The prolonged stays appear to directly clash with the Flores Settlement, a 30-year-old federal court agreement that explicitly mandates the prompt release of minors from immigration custody.

Federal immigration authorities have detained more than 6,300 minors under the age of 18 during President Donald Trump's second term. Nearly half of those children, some as young as two months old, were held at the Dilley processing center. Data reveals that 97% of the detained youth have absolutely no criminal record, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The human toll behind the statistics is starting to emerge. In one case, an asylum-seeking family fleeing brutal political persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo was held at the facility for nearly four months before the mother and two younger siblings were released. Their 19-year-old daughter was separated and forced to remain in custody for over five months before finally gaining her freedom.

Legal experts and lawmakers who have visited the compound describe a grim environment. Detainees have reported severe living condition issues, including finding live worms, insects, and mold in their meals, alongside poor drinking water quality. Advocates also note that floodlights inside the trailers are kept on 24 hours a day, causing severe sleep deprivation. Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro fiercely condemned the site after a recent visit, noting he met a depressed 15-year-old boy who had completely stopped eating. Castro has flatly called for the facility to be shut down, stating that innocent children are being treated "like criminals."

Both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CoreCivic—the private prison company that operates the facility under a lucrative $180 million annual federal contract—have aggressively pushed back against the accusations. DHS labeled the claims of substandard care as "FALSE," insisting that detainees receive clean water, proper nutrition, medical treatment, and access to educational and recreational toys. CoreCivic similarly defended its operations, pointing to comprehensive mental and physical health services.

Despite the growing outcry from civil rights groups, the administration shows no signs of shifting its strategy. The White House's 2027 budget proposal actively requests funding to add 30,000 more beds to family detention centers nationwide, signaling a continued reliance on large-scale family detention.

News.Az