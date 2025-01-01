EU withholds one billion euros from Hungary due to failed reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission on Wednesday said Hungary had lost its entitlement to European Union aid worth some €1 billion ($1.03 billion) due to rule of law breaches, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Previously, the EU pressured the country to change its laws in order to tackle conflicts of interest and corruption.Budapest had been told it must make reforms by the end of 2024 or they would expire.In 2022, the EU started "conditionality" proceedings against Hungary, seeking to block payments because of alleged infringements of public procurement rules. It said there was a lack of control and transparency.Hungary was found to have disregarded EU standards and fundamental values and told to implement sufficient reforms. Hungary then agreed to undertake reforms which allowed some funds to be unblocked, but a €19 billion ($20 billion) sum remained frozen.The EU's conditionality regulation stated that — without the suspension being lifted — "the first tranche of suspended commitments" amounting to €1 billion would expire at the end of 2024.Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ruled the EU country uninterrupted since 2010, and consolidated power during his time in office, while some of his allies have made large fortunes.'Peace mission': Orban meets with Trump

News.Az