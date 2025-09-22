Europe residency tougher to secure as Trump sells gold card

+ ↺ − 16 px

While President Donald Trump is creating new opportunities for the world’s wealthy to move to the U.S., Europe has been moving in the opposite direction.

The continent is pulling back on its so-called golden visa programmes after they failed to deliver the hoped-for benefits and in some cases backfired. That’s especially true for Portugal, where one of Europe’s most popular programs led to foreigners bidding up homes at the expense of locals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In most but not all cases, the threshold for residency in Europe was much lower than the $1 million (€850,000) price tag on the Trump Gold Card — part of a broader upheaval of US immigration policy, which includes charging companies a $100,000 to hire college-educated workers from abroad.

