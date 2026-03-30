European airlines likely beat 2% green jet fuel target

According to officials and sources, the region’s aviation sector reached or surpassed the European Union’s mandate requiring at least 2% of jet fuel to come from sustainable sources last year. This represents a sharp rise from just 0.6% in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

European Union regulations required fuel suppliers to ensure that 2% of aviation fuel at regional airports in 2025 was sustainable.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency chief Florian Guillermet said early estimates suggest the industry has achieved, or even exceeded, that threshold. Official data is expected later this year.

The milestone signals a faster-than-expected response from fuel suppliers and airlines, especially after earlier concerns that the sector would fall short.

Major carriers under Airlines for Europe, including Ryanair, Lufthansa, and International Consolidated Airlines Group, have been working to increase SAF usage, despite concerns over limited supply and high costs.

Industry groups have urged regulators to reconsider future targets, particularly for synthetic fuels (eSAF), which remain expensive and scarce.

Despite industry pressure, the European Commission has made clear it does not plan to roll back its green fuel requirements.

Under current rules, the SAF mandate will rise to 6% by 2030. A portion of this must come from synthetic fuels starting that year, with targets increasing further by 2035.

Officials argue that maintaining strict targets is essential to driving investment and scaling up production.

The push for sustainable aviation fuel has gained added importance amid rising oil prices and supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions.

As the aviation industry faces growing pressure to cut emissions, the apparent success in meeting the 2% target offers a rare boost for Europe’s climate ambitions—though challenges around cost and availability remain.