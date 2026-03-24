Lufthansa, Air France halt key Middle East routes

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Major global airlines are expanding flight cancellations across the Middle East, as the ongoing regional conflict continues to disrupt airspace and travel demand.

European carriers including Lufthansa and Air France have extended suspensions on multiple routes, citing security risks and restricted airspace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Lufthansa Group said it will halt flights to several destinations—including Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh—until late May, with some routes suspended as far ahead as October.

Meanwhile, Air France confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation but has prolonged cancellations to key cities such as Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut due to ongoing instability.

Airlines worldwide are adjusting operations:

Emirates , Etihad Airways , and Air Arabia are running reduced schedules

, , and are running reduced schedules KLM has stopped flying over parts of Iran, Iraq, and Israel

has stopped flying over parts of Iran, Iraq, and Israel Cathay Pacific extended suspensions to Dubai and Riyadh through May

extended suspensions to Dubai and Riyadh through May British Airways cancelled several Middle East routes until at least late spring

cancelled several Middle East routes until at least late spring Qatar Airways is operating a limited temporary schedule

Other carriers, including Turkish Airlines and Air Canada, have also scaled back or suspended flights across the region.

The aviation sector is now facing longer flight times, higher fuel costs, and reduced capacity, as planes reroute around restricted airspace.

With peak travel seasons approaching, airlines warn that uncertainty will likely continue, urging passengers to check flight statuses regularly.

News.Az