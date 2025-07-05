News.az
Italy fines Ryanair $300m over travel agency dealings
23 Dec 2025-11:44
Ryanair cuts 1 million seats from Brussels winter schedule
09 Dec 2025-14:59
Ryanair ends subscription service after costly eight-month trial
28 Nov 2025-13:49
Ryanair’s half-year profit tops forecasts, lifts passenger outlook
03 Nov 2025-10:30
Ryanair CEO: Drone disruptions an “irritant” but no threat to profitability
25 Sep 2025-15:30
Ryanair to slash Spanish routes, disrupting travel for millions
29 Aug 2025-10:46
Ryanair to receive 25 Boeing jets ahead of schedule
27 Aug 2025-12:47
Ryanair’s net profit surges on strong last-minute fare demand
21 Jul 2025-12:04
Ryanair plane fire in Majorca injures 18 passengers
- VIDEO
05 Jul 2025-14:51
European Airlines slam French air traffic controller strike as chaos grounds thousands of flights
05 Jul 2025-09:49
