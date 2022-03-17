European Council head stresses need to support Ukraine financially

+ ↺ − 16 px

It will be important to support Ukraine financially for the rebuilding of the country, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter.

He underscored the need to stop the Russian-Ukraine war as soon as possible.

“It will be important to support Ukraine financially for the rebuilding of the country. It will be crucial to launch an international donors’ conference in close coordination with the Ukrainian government and authorities,” Michel tweeted.

News.Az