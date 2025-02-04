+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's increase in military spending is putting the region's economy in a pre-crisis state and will negatively affect every European, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, this is about Europeans entering a very serious zone of discomfort.

On Monday, Peskov, responding to a request to comment on media reports about the resumption of American arms supplies to Kyiv, said that the United States had not reported a suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine.

He added that the Kremlin cannot yet assess how this corresponds to US President Donald Trump's desires to resolve the conflict.

News.Az