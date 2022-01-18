European Parliament elects new president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roberta Metsola has been elected president of the European Parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Roberta Metsola elected new President of the European Parliament with 458 votes,” the EU institution announced on Twitter.

“I want people to believe in Europe. To re-capture that sense of hope and enthusiasm in our project. To stand up for those values that unite us as Europeans,” Metsola said in a speech last week while officially announcing her candidacy.

The 43-year-old Maltese politician represents the European Parliament’s biggest political group, the European People’s Party.

Trained as a lawyer specializing in European law and politics, she has worked as an EU lawmaker since 2013.

The European Parliament’s previous head David Sassoli died last week. Unrelated to his medical condition, Sassoli did not intend to run for a second term.

News.Az