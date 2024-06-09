European People's Party, which includes von der Leyen, wins the EP elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European People's Party, which includes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, won the elections to the European Parliament by a large margin.

It will receive 189 out of 720 seats, thus improving its position compared to the current composition of the EP, according to President of the departing European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who presented the EU-wide preliminary election results at a press conference in Brussels.Socialists are in second place with 135 mandates, liberals are in third place with 80 mandates, moderate right-wingers are in fourth place with 72 mandates, and the extreme right from the Identity and Democracy faction is in fifth place with 58 mandates, the Greens will receive 52 mandates, another 98 deputies are not part of the existing factions.

News.Az