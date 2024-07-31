European stocks close higher, except for Italy, Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the exception of the stock exchanges in Italy and Spain.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the European market across 17 countries, was up 4.1 points, or 0.8%, closing at 518.18.The UK’s FTSE 100 was the best performer of the day, rising 93 points, or 1.13%, to end the session at nearly 9,368.Germany’s DAX added 97 points, or 0.53%, to reach 18,508, while France’s CAC 40 gained 56 points, or 0.76%, finishing at 7,531.In contrast, Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 144 points, or 0.43%, to close at 33,763.Spain’s IBEX 35 dropped sharply, losing 137 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 11,065.

