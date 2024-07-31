European stocks close higher, except for Italy, Spain
European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the exception of the stock exchanges in Italy and Spain.The STOXX Europe 600, which includes approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the European market across 17 countries, was up 4.1 points, or 0.8%, closing at 518.18.
The UK’s FTSE 100 was the best performer of the day, rising 93 points, or 1.13%, to end the session at nearly 9,368.
Germany’s DAX added 97 points, or 0.53%, to reach 18,508, while France’s CAC 40 gained 56 points, or 0.76%, finishing at 7,531.
In contrast, Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 144 points, or 0.43%, to close at 33,763.
Spain’s IBEX 35 dropped sharply, losing 137 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 11,065.