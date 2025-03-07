Eurostar trains between London, Paris cancelled due to WWII bomb discovery

All trains from Paris to London are suspended until at least after midday and pictures from Gare du Nord show large queues of stranded travellers.

The bomb was discovered at around 4am by workers moving earth near the tracks in the Saint-Denis area, north of central Paris.

Bomb disposal experts have been sent to the site and the operation is still ongoing.

Eurostar said in a statement: "Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning.

"Please change your journey for a different date of travel."

France's national train operator SNCF said services at Gare du Nord would be suspended until mid-morning at the request of the police.

"We invite travellers to postpone their trip," it said in a statement.

Trains to northern France have also been brought to a halt from Gare du Nord, which is a major European transport hub and considered the world's busiest railway station outside of Japan.

Friday's are the busiest day of the week for Eurostar, as many holidaymakers embark on international weekend breaks.