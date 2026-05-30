Flights halted at Munich airport after suspected drone sighting

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Flights were halted at Munich Airport in southern Germany on Saturday morning following a possible drone sighting near the airport area, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, local media later reported that operations had resumed shortly afterwards.

The airport and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the departures page on the airport’s official website showed that as of around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT), various flights—though not all—were delayed or cancelled during the disruption period.

News.Az