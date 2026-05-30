Iran arrests suspect over alleged espionage, bioterrorism plot

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Tehran’s Intelligence Police have announced the arrest of a suspect on initial espionage charges and alleged contacts with foreign-linked networks.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the individual has been detained on suspicion of espionage. Investigators are examining evidence extracted from the suspect’s mobile phone, which reportedly includes communications via Telegram with an opposition-linked network and claims of attempted association with Mossad, as well as two-way contact with a person outside Iran, News.Az reports.

Authorities said these contacts have raised concerns about the possible planning of a bioterrorism operation during upcoming events.

The suspect’s alleged motive is reported to have been an attempt to leave the country.

The Intelligence Police warned that any cooperation, communication or activity on platforms linked to hostile networks could carry serious security and legal consequences.

News.Az