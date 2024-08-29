EU’s Borrell proposes sanctions on Israeli ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Thursday that he has begun consultations with member states about potentially imposing sanctions on certain Israeli ministers.

"I initiated the procedure to ask the member states if they consider (it) appropriate to include in our list of sanctions some Israeli ministers (who) have been launching unacceptable hate messages against the Palestinians, and proposing things that clearly go against international law," he told journalists ahead of a meeting with EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Borrell did not name any of the Israeli ministers to whom he was referring.

News.Az