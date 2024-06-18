EU's tariff plan targeting Chinese EVs to undermine its own green transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's plan to impose additional duties on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) will undermine its own green and low-carbon transformation and the global response to climate change, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

Li Chao, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the remarks at a press conference.The European Commission on June 12 unveiled a preliminary decision to impose provisional tariffs on EVs imported from China after its anti-subsidy investigation. The pre-disclosed duties range from 17.4 percent to 38.1 percent, in addition to the standard 10 percent vehicle duty already in place.Disregarding facts and rules and preconceiving outcomes, the investigation is actually weaponized and politicized, jeopardizing fair competition in the name of safeguarding it, Li said.Practice has fully proved that shortsighted trade protectionism is not an option, Li added.The proposed tariffs, if implemented, would not only harm Chinese enterprises but also impede the long-term healthy development of EU companies as well as disrupt and distort the global automotive industry and supply chains, including the section within the EU, Li warned.He noted that such measures would not only harm the interests of EU consumers but also exacerbate the EU's dependence on foreign fossil fuels as well as hinder EU's green and low-carbon transformation efforts.China supports auto companies of all countries in participating in fair competition and is dedicated to maintaining the stability of global automotive industry and supply chains, Li said.He expressed the hope that the EU will think and act with prudence, respect basic economic laws and the rules of the World Trade Organization, heed calls from its own industry, and rectify its erroneous practices.

