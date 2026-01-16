Eutelsat partners with MaiaSpace for LEO satellite launches

+ ↺ − 16 px

European satellite operator Eutelsat has signed a multi-launch agreement with French space startup MaiaSpace to deploy its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, a strategic move to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

European satellite operator Eutelsat has signed a multi-launch agreement with French space startup MaiaSpace to deploy its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, a strategic move to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal, starting in 2027, complements Eutelsat’s existing launch partnerships. MaiaSpace, a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, is developing a partially reusable mini-launcher, which could make Europe the first region with such a system, lowering launch costs and increasing deployment frequency.

Eutelsat owns OneWeb, the world’s only other operational LEO constellation besides Starlink, providing secure internet to governments, businesses, and underserved areas. French and British governments, major Eutelsat shareholders, consider OneWeb a strategic asset.

The company plans to launch 440 Airbus-built LEO satellites in the coming years to expand its constellation, building on previous launches with SpaceX, India, and Russia’s Soyuz program. MaiaSpace expects to begin commercial operations in 2026.

News.Az