EV price war: Polestar goes after Tesla owners

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Polestar is stepping up its rivalry with Tesla by rolling out aggressive incentives aimed directly at Tesla owners in the United States.

According to industry reports, the Swedish EV maker is offering discounts of up to $21,000 on the Polestar 3 and up to $14,000 on the Polestar 4 for qualifying buyers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incentives reportedly include a general discount available to all customers, along with an additional $3,000 “Tesla Conquest Bonus” for current Tesla owners or lessees who can verify their vehicle.

Even buyers who do not own a Tesla can benefit from substantial price reductions—up to $18,000 off the Polestar 3 and $10,000 off the Polestar 4, depending on purchase or financing terms.

The strategy signals a clear attempt by Polestar to win over Tesla’s existing customer base, positioning its 2025 lineup as a premium alternative in a highly competitive EV market.

This push comes at a time when U.S. federal tax credits—once a major driver of EV affordability—are no longer as widely available, forcing automakers to rely more heavily on direct incentives to attract buyers.

Polestar’s move reflects a broader trend across the electric vehicle industry, where both established brands and newer entrants are using aggressive pricing strategies to boost sales and expand market share.

For investors, this approach could help increase delivery volumes and brand visibility. However, analysts warn that such deep discounts may also put pressure on profit margins in the short term.

As competition intensifies, automakers are increasingly targeting a limited pool of EV-ready consumers. If successful, Polestar’s campaign could strengthen its position in the premium EV segment—but it also highlights the growing price war shaping the future of electric mobility.

News.Az