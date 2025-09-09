Evacuation warnings expanded as Garnet Fire grows to 49,000 acres in Fresno County

Authorities expanded evacuation warnings Monday morning as the Garnet Fire in the Sierra National Forest swelled to 49,109 acres.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said five new zones — K26, K60, K61B, K76 and K165 — were added to evacuation warnings along the fire’s western edge, near Pine Flat Lake and east of Shaver Lake, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Zones K27, K28, K29, K30, K31, K32A, K40, K61A and K66, while warnings continue for Zones K32B, K41, K74, K85 and K160.

Photo: USFS

The lightning-sparked blaze, which has been burning for days, intensified overnight as crews worked to slow its northern and northwestern spread.

Residents are urged to monitor official updates and evacuation maps from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

News.Az