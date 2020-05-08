Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili appointed to Ukrainian reform council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 7 appointed ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as the head of the Executive Reform Committee, a presidential advisory body, according to a decree published on the president’s web site.

The newly-created Executive Reform Committee is the executive branch of the presidential National Reform Council. The Executive Reform Committee presents the National Reform Council’s decisions in its relations with other government bodies, municipalities, political parties, civil society groups and mass media, according to the decree.

IT businessman Oleksandr Olshansky was appointed as Saakashvili’s deputy.

On April 22, Zelensky offered Saakashvili the job of deputy prime minister for reforms. However, the Verkhovna Rada failed to muster enough votes for Saakashvili’s appointment and did not consider the issue at its meetings on April 24 and April 30. Ukrainian media reported that lawmakers from Zelensky’s faction said that Saakashvili met with the faction but didn’t convince enough of its members to support his candidacy.

