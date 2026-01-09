Ex-minister’s daughter, Congress leader’s son die in crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prerna Bachchan, daughter of Madhya Pradesh MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan, died in a road accident early Friday in Indore, along with two others, police said.

The crash occurred when the car carrying Prerna and three friends collided with a truck near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass. Prakhar Kasliwal, son of state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Mansindhu, a transporter, also died on the spot, while another passenger, Anushka Rathi, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said the group had been returning after celebrating Prakhar’s birthday. The truck driver is currently in police custody, and the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Congress leaders expressed grief over the tragedy. Senior leader Kamal Nath described the incident as “heart-wrenching,” while Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar offered condolences, calling Prerna’s death an “irreparable loss” to her family.

News.Az