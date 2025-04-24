Ex-UK envoy commends Azerbaijan’s role in Trans-Caspian connectivity

James Sharp, former British Ambassador to Azerbaijan and a Board Member of the Caspian Policy Centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

James Sharp, former UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan and current Board Member of the Caspian Policy Centre, has praised Azerbaijan’s rising role in transport and logistics, emphasizing its strategic importance for both regional development and broader connectivity across the Caspian region.

Sharp noted that Azerbaijan serves as a pivotal link between Europe and Central Asia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting the unique geostrategic position of the Alat Port, the former British Ambassador said:

“Azerbaijan, in particular, the Port of Alat is unique in the sense that's where all the Middle Corridor routes come together. So, it's absolutely really important for Azerbaijan to develop Alat as a node.”

Noting that the importance of Azerbaijan is not limited to its transit function, James Sharp emphasized that the country also has great potential in terms of product processing, development of industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“So, I think the development Alat as a processing center and some sort of nodal point on the Middle Corridor has been fantastic opportunities, not just for transit traffic, but also development of its industry and manufacturing,” he added.

News.Az