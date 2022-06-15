Yandex metrika counter

Ex-VP of ExxonMobil hails Azerbaijan’s great renewable energy potential

  • Economics
  • Share
Ex-VP of ExxonMobil hails Azerbaijan’s great renewable energy potential

Azerbaijan has great potential for renewable energy, said Jean Baderschneider, former vice-president of ExxonMobil.

She made the remarks at a press conference held Wednesday ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum, which is due to take place on June 16-18 in the Azerbaijani capital.

Baderschneider noted that Azerbaijan is located in a very unique region, with great potential for solar and wind energy.

“The country's energy resources eliminate its political and economic dependence,” the former vice-president of ExxonMobil added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      