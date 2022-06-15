Ex-VP of ExxonMobil hails Azerbaijan’s great renewable energy potential
Azerbaijan has great potential for renewable energy, said Jean Baderschneider, former vice-president of ExxonMobil.
She made the remarks at a press conference held Wednesday ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum, which is due to take place on June 16-18 in the Azerbaijani capital.
Baderschneider noted that Azerbaijan is located in a very unique region, with great potential for solar and wind energy.
“The country's energy resources eliminate its political and economic dependence,” the former vice-president of ExxonMobil added.