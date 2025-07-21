Ex-wife, four men appear in Greek court over UC Berkeley professor’s killing

Alexandros Pasiatas, the lawyer representing the wife of Polish UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who was shot dead in an Athens suburb, speaks to the press following the arrival of five suspects arrested over the professor's killing, at th

Five suspects, including the ex-wife of a University of California, Berkeley professor, appeared in a Greek court on Monday over the killing of the academic in Athens earlier this month, lawyers said.

The victim, 43-year-old Polish professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, was shot in the chest and back on July 4 in the northeastern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi. According to a confidential police report, six bullet shells were recovered from the scene. Video footage allegedly shows some suspects fleeing in a luxury vehicle, which helped authorities track them down, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Among those arrested are Jeziorski’s Greek ex-wife, her Greek partner, a Bulgarian man, and two Albanian nationals. The ex-wife, who denies any involvement, faces charges of moral complicity, while her partner has reportedly confessed to the shooting. The other three suspects are accused of assisting the perpetrator. The weapon used in the attack has not yet been recovered.

A prosecutor is expected to decide later on Monday whether the suspects will remain in custody as the investigation and pending trial proceed.

News.Az